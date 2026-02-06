Federal Resume Workshop
When:
Wed. Feb 18, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Bldg. 25, Rm 230D
2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Call or email Kathy Huibregtse
Open to Veterans enrolled in VA Health Care.
Build a resume that can open doors to federal employment.
Workshop Highlights
Understanding the federal hiring process
Federal vs. private sector resumes
How to read job announcements
Resume structure and content
