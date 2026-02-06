Skip to Content

Federal Resume Workshop

When:

Wed. Feb 18, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Bldg. 25, Rm 230D

2250 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Call or email Kathy Huibregtse

Open to Veterans enrolled in VA Health Care.
Build a resume that can open doors to federal employment.

Workshop Highlights
Understanding the federal hiring process
Federal vs. private sector resumes
How to read job announcements
Resume structure and content

Registration Required
