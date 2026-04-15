Strength & Stories: Women Veteran Book Club

Join the Women Veteran Book Club!

Our first book is "The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line" by Major General Mari K. Eder. It is full of many stories of some amazing women during WWII.

Not enrolled? Join us and find out how to enroll in VA Health Care

Please register: visit https://form.jotform.com/260356760874061

For more information:

Bethany Smith

Bethany.Smith2@va.gov