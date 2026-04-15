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Strength & Stories: Women Veteran Book Club

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Women Veteran Book Club

When:

Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Bldg 16, Rm. 270

2250 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY

Cost:

Free

Join the Women Veteran Book Club! 

Our first book is "The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line" by Major General Mari K. Eder. It is full of many stories of some amazing women during WWII.

Not enrolled? Join us and find out how to enroll in VA Health Care

Please register: visit https://form.jotform.com/260356760874061

 

For more information: 

Bethany Smith 

Bethany.Smith2@va.gov

Other VA events

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