Strength & Stories: Women Veteran Book Club
Women Veteran Book Club
When:
Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Bldg 16, Rm. 270
2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY
Cost:
Free
Join the Women Veteran Book Club!
Our first book is "The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line" by Major General Mari K. Eder. It is full of many stories of some amazing women during WWII.
Not enrolled? Join us and find out how to enroll in VA Health Care
Please register: visit https://form.jotform.com/260356760874061
For more information:
Bethany Smith