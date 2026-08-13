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Cancer Seminar Series

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Cancer Seminar

When:

Thu. Sep 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Bldg. 17, Rm 107

2250 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY

Cost:

Free

Please join us for an education series for Veterans with a current or former cancer diagnosis and their caregiver (if desired). The topics will revolve every 5 weeks. Veterans may enter at any time in the series and attend the desired classes. Topics will be on nutrition, speech therapy, healthy lifestyle, Whole Health, and caregiver support. 

  • Every Thursday, starts September 3, 2026 11 a.m. - Noon
  • Franklin R. Sousley Campus 2250 Leestown Rd, Lexington, KY 40511 Bldg. 17, Rm 107

 

Not enrolled in VA healthcare? Visit to apply, or call

Thu. Sep 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Sep 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

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