Cancer Seminar Series

Please join us for an education series for Veterans with a current or former cancer diagnosis and their caregiver (if desired). The topics will revolve every 5 weeks. Veterans may enter at any time in the series and attend the desired classes. Topics will be on nutrition, speech therapy, healthy lifestyle, Whole Health, and caregiver support.

Every Thursday, starts September 3, 2026 11 a.m. - Noon

Franklin R. Sousley Campus 2250 Leestown Rd, Lexington, KY 40511 Bldg. 17, Rm 107

Not enrolled in VA healthcare? Visit to apply, or call .