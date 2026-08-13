Cancer Seminar Series
Cancer Seminar
When:
Thu. Sep 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Bldg. 17, Rm 107
2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY
Cost:
Free
Please join us for an education series for Veterans with a current or former cancer diagnosis and their caregiver (if desired). The topics will revolve every 5 weeks. Veterans may enter at any time in the series and attend the desired classes. Topics will be on nutrition, speech therapy, healthy lifestyle, Whole Health, and caregiver support.
- Every Thursday, starts September 3, 2026 11 a.m. - Noon
- Franklin R. Sousley Campus 2250 Leestown Rd, Lexington, KY 40511 Bldg. 17, Rm 107
Thu. Sep 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Sep 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET