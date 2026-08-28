Suicide Prevention Awareness Event

Fri. Sep 4, 2026, 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month kick off event!

Join the Lexington VA Suicide Prevention team at North Lime Donuts. North Lime Donuts will have their Funkfetti (purple and teal) donuts for VA Suicide Prevention.



Suicide Prevention team will be at the Loudon Ave location, but there will be an information and resource table at the Clays Mill location.

Come learn about suicide prevention, get resources and opportunities for SAVE training!



