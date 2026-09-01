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Breast Cancer Awareness Event

Lexington city logo with a background of a city skyline and greenery.

Breast Cancer Awareness

When:

Wed. Oct 7, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Belvedere Shelter

2250 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

Please RSVP by September 25, so we can have enough supplies. Contact:
Tiffany Payne, ext. 3888
or 
Heidi Osterman, ext. 3405

This event is for enrolled Veterans at the Lexington VA Health Care System.

- Create a pink bouquet for breast cancer awareness 
- Learn more about breast health 
- Connect with other Veterans

Please RSVP by September 25, so we can have enough supplies. Contact:
Tiffany Payne, ext. 3888
or 
Heidi Osterman, ext. 3405

Other VA events

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