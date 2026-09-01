Breast Cancer Awareness Event

Please RSVP by September 25, so we can have enough supplies. Contact: Tiffany Payne, ext. 3888 or Heidi Osterman, ext. 3405

This event is for enrolled Veterans at the Lexington VA Health Care System.

- Create a pink bouquet for breast cancer awareness

- Learn more about breast health

- Connect with other Veterans

Please RSVP by September 25, so we can have enough supplies. Contact:

Tiffany Payne, ext. 3888

or

Heidi Osterman, ext. 3405