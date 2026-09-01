Breast Cancer Awareness Event
Breast Cancer Awareness
When:
Wed. Oct 7, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Belvedere Shelter
2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
Please RSVP by September 25, so we can have enough supplies. Contact:
Tiffany Payne, ext. 3888
or
Heidi Osterman, ext. 3405
This event is for enrolled Veterans at the Lexington VA Health Care System.
- Create a pink bouquet for breast cancer awareness
- Learn more about breast health
- Connect with other Veterans
Please RSVP by September 25, so we can have enough supplies. Contact:
Tiffany Payne, ext. 3888
or
Heidi Osterman, ext. 3405