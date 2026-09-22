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Warrior to Soulmate

Lexington VA Health Care System

When:

Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 4, Rm 101

2250 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY

Cost:

Free

Call Chaplain Service,

Lexington VA Health Care System Chaplain Service is offering relationship building workshops for Veterans and their significant others to help strengthen and learn effective communication skills, all while gaining emotional wisdom to help couples rebuild and strengthen their relationships.


These workshops are conducted by VA chaplains, social workers and psychologists. They are Practical Application of Intimate Relationship Skills (PAIRS) certified instructors, who will be teaching couples on how to better communicate, create relationship building blocks and emotional literacy skills.

Eligibility

Couples must be -

  • in a committed relationship for at least six months
  • free from interpersonal violence for at least six months

 

Veteran must -

  • be an active patient within the VA health care
  • allow Lexington VA Health Care System communicate with their significant other

 

Session Dates / Times:

  • September 25-26
    • September 25, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
    • September 26, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 

Location
Franklin R. Sousley Campus 

2250 Leestown Road, Lexington, KY 40511 

Auditorium, Bldg. 4, Rm. 101

 

Registration is required, please call Chaplain Service,

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