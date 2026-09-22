Warrior to Soulmate

Lexington VA Health Care System Chaplain Service is offering relationship building workshops for Veterans and their significant others to help strengthen and learn effective communication skills, all while gaining emotional wisdom to help couples rebuild and strengthen their relationships.



These workshops are conducted by VA chaplains, social workers and psychologists. They are Practical Application of Intimate Relationship Skills (PAIRS) certified instructors, who will be teaching couples on how to better communicate, create relationship building blocks and emotional literacy skills.

Session days / times

November 6-7, 2026

November 6 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

November 7 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Eligibility

Couples must be -

in a committed relationship for at least six months

free from interpersonal violence for at least six months



Veteran must -

be an active patient within the VA health care

allow Lexington VA Health Care System communicate with their significant other

Location

Franklin R. Sousley Campus

2250 Leestown Road, Lexington, KY 40511

Auditorium, Bldg. 4, Rm. 101

Registration is required, please call Chaplain Service