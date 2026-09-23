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Toxic Exposure Classes

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PACT Act, Toxic Exposure

When:

Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Bldg. 16, 1st Floor check in desk

2250 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY

Cost:

Free

Come learn about the PACT Act and different toxic exposures.

Classes are open to Veterans enrolled in VA health care and do not require registration.

Every 1st and 3rd Thursday 1 - 3 p.m.
 

Franklin R. Sousley Campus
2250 Leestown Road, Lexington, KY 40511
Check in: Bldg 16, 1st floor
 

Questions? Contact Linda Barnes -

Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Nov 5, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Dec 3, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Jan 7, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Feb 4, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

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