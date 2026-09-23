Toxic Exposure Classes
PACT Act, Toxic Exposure
When:
Thu. Oct 15, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Bldg. 16, 1st Floor Check in
2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY
Cost:
Free
Come learn about the PACT Act and different toxic exposures.
Classes are open to Veterans enrolled in VA health care and do not require registration.
Every 1st and 3rd Thursday 1 - 3 p.m.
Franklin R. Sousley Campus
2250 Leestown Road, Lexington, KY 40511
Check in: Bldg 16, 1st floor
Questions? Contact Linda Barnes -
Thu. Oct 15, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Dec 17, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Jan 21, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Feb 18, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET