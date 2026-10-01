Women Veteran Focus Group

Need to RSVP with Tiffany Payne to get the link. Contact her at

Need to RSVP with Tiffany Payne to get the link. Contact her at

Women's Health is looking for enrolled Women Veterans to join their focus group! The purpose is to gather feedback about VA health care experience and how we can better serve you. Focus groups also require a discussion of harassment.

Requirements:

No more than 6 in the focus group

Cannot be a VA employee

The group will meet quarterly. Will meet virtually, if you sign up, a link to join the meeting will be sent out.