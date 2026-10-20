VHA 80 and Veterans Day Celebration with Resource Fair

As we approach Veterans Day, Lexington VA Health Care System takes time to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation's Veterans. This year's observance holds special significance as we also celebrate 80 years of the Veterans Health Administration's commitment to providing world-class health care to the men and women who served. It's an opportunity to recognize the dedication of VHA employees, past and present, who have carried that mission forward. Join us as we pay tribute to our Veterans and the legacy of care that defines VHA.