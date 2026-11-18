Liver health is an important part of overall wellness. Certain conditions, such as chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C infection, can increase the risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer in adults.

Veterans may face a higher risk than the general population, making awareness, routine screening, and early detection especially important.

Learning about risk factors and available preventive care can help individuals take proactive steps to protect their health.

If you have an appointment at our Troy Bowling Campus this day, stop by and learn more!

Will be set up in the main lobby.