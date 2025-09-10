Lexington VA Health Care System receives high scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2025

Lexington, KY - Lexington VA Health Care System announced today it has earned a four-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, Lexington VA Health Care System has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include:

Close to Me Infusion Clinic - VA Cancer Program at Somerset VA Community Clinic, Mental Health access (over 7 days faster than average waiting time),

Geriatric Emergency Department level 3 (Bronze) accreditation,

5-star CLC rating (quality and staffing),

Patient Safety Center of Excellence,

11th most efficient VHA healthcare system in the country according to VHA’s Stochastic Frontier Analysis report,

Beneficiary Travel reduced claims backlog from nearly 12k in October to 605 by end of April, and

1st Individualized Patient Solution (IPS) Dental Implant program east of the Mississippi River.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care Lexington VA Health Care System provides,” said Russell Armstead. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so Lexington VA Health Care System works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.

For more information, contact Anna Quinn at vhalex.pao@va.gov or 859-556-5868.