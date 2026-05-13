Lexington VA to host ribbon cutting for new Hazard VA clinic

PRESS RELEASE

May 13, 2026

Lexington, KY - The Lexington VA Health Care System will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the new Hazard VA Community Clinic.

The upgraded Hazard clinic offers a modern, Veteran-focused environment designed to improve access, comfort and continuity of care. The new facility has expanded from 9,664 to 12,600 square feet, and it features dedicated space for primary care, outpatient mental health, telehealth, women’s health, physical therapy, home-based primary care, expanded specialty care services and areas for group sessions and Veteran community events.

WHO: Veterans, their families, and community partners are invited to attend. Media is welcome to cover the event.

WHEN: Friday, May 15, 2026, 11:30 A.M.

WHERE: 160 Nautilus Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

###

About Lexington VA Health Care System

The Lexington VA Health Care System operates two campuses in Lexington, along with community clinics in Somerset, Morehead, Berea and Hazard. The system serves nearly 40,000 Veterans across central and eastern Kentucky.

For more information about services and clinic locations, visit www.va.gov/lexington-health-care and follow the Lexington VA Health Care System on Facebook.