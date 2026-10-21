Lexington VA to Host VHA 80th Anniversary and Veterans Day Celebration

PRESS RELEASE

October 21, 2026

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Veterans Affairs Health Care System (LVAHCS) will host a resource fair celebrating Veterans Health Administration (VHA) 80th Anniversary and Veterans Day.

Veterans Day, observed annually on November 11, honors all who have served in the United States Armed Forces a holiday to recognize the service and sacrifice of Veterans from every era. This event also marks 80 years of VHA's commitment to providing world-class health care to the nation's Veterans and honors the dedication of VHA employees, past and present, who have supported that mission. It gives the Lexington Veteran community an opportunity to come together in gratitude for those who have worn the uniform, while a Veterans Resource Fair offers Veterans and their families the chance to connect with local VA resources.

When: November 10, 2026, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.





Where: Franklin R. Sousley Campus – Dr. Mary Walker Auditorium, Bldg. 1, Rm. 104

2250 Leestown Road, Lexington, KY 40511



For more information, contact Public Affairs Outreach Coordinator Michael Sharp at VHALEX.pao@va.gov or