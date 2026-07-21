VA signs lease for new Franklin County Community-Based Outpatient Clinic to expand Veterans’ access to healthcare

PRESS RELEASE

July 21, 2026

Lexington , KY - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a lease for the new Franklin County Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Frankfort, KY, marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

To increase clinical capacity and provide Veterans with more convenient and timely access to VA care, construction, facility preparation, and the first patient services date are still being determined.

The planned Franklin County Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will include approximately 20,751 square feet and 120 parking spaces

The facility will enhance access while improving operational efficiency and the overall Veteran experience by supporting expanded outpatient healthcare services for Veterans residing in Franklin County and surrounding communities.

“Improved facilities, equipment, and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans,” said Phil Christy, VA’s chief acquisition officer. “This new leased facility will significantly enhance access, expand capacity, and ensure Veterans receive the high-quality care and services.”

VA remains committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in access, consistently prioritizing timely care for all Veterans. This reflects ongoing, company-wide efforts to further enhance access.

For more information, contact Anna Quinn at vhalex.pao@va.gov or .