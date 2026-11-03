Connected Care
Connected care manages telehealth services across outpatient, inpatient hospital stays, and the home. Our team ensures that Veterans have expanded access to high-quality VA health care whenever and wherever needed.
VA telehealth technologies and services make it easier for you to connect with your VA care team and manage your health in the way that works best for you.
Services Provided
My HealtheVet
Secure messaging with providers, access to medical records, and medication refills and renewals.
Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Telehealth
Management of chronic health conditions from your home with a more personalized touch.
Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management
A partnership with Social Work to provide coordinated care for Veterans with more complex health needs.
Telehealth Technologies
Loaned iPads and peripheral devices to support virtual appointments at home, available through a Digital Divide Consult.
Connected Care Services
TeleRetinal imaging, TeleDermatology imaging, TeleWound imaging, and MyVA Images. Allows you to send photos or videos to your provider for assessment.
Virtual Care Visits
Virtual appointments conducted from your home, or anywhere in the United States, on your smart device or computer to your healthcare team.
Clinical Video Telehealth
Virtual appointments conducted from your local VA clinic to your VA provider at another facility.
VA App Management
Assistance with VA telehealth applications, including Annie and VA Video Connect.