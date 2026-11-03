Skip to Content

Connected Care

Connected care manages telehealth services across outpatient, inpatient hospital stays, and the home. Our team ensures that Veterans have expanded access to high-quality VA health care whenever and wherever needed.

VA telehealth technologies and services make it easier for you to connect with your VA care team and manage your health in the way that works best for you.

Services Provided

  • My HealtheVet

    Secure messaging with providers, access to medical records, and medication refills and renewals.

  • Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Telehealth

    Management of chronic health conditions from your home with a more personalized touch.

  • Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management

    A partnership with Social Work to provide coordinated care for Veterans with more complex health needs.

  • Telehealth Technologies

    Loaned iPads and peripheral devices to support virtual appointments at home, available through a Digital Divide Consult.

  • Connected Care Services

    TeleRetinal imaging, TeleDermatology imaging, TeleWound imaging, and MyVA Images. Allows you to send photos or videos to your provider for assessment.

  • Virtual Care Visits

    Virtual appointments conducted from your home, or anywhere in the United States, on your smart device or computer to your healthcare team.

  • Clinical Video Telehealth

    Virtual appointments conducted from your local VA clinic to your VA provider at another facility.

  • VA App Management

    Assistance with VA telehealth applications, including Annie and VA Video Connect.

Resources

  • VA telehealth knowledge portal - explore options, programs, and additional information on how telehealth can work for you.

  • Sign-in or create an account for My HealtheVet - schedule appointments, refill medications, message with your provider, and so much more!

  • VA Appstore for your mobile device - tools to help you manage your health, appointments, and wellness all in one convenient place.

Last updated: 