My HealtheVet Secure messaging with providers, access to medical records, and medication refills and renewals.

Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Telehealth Management of chronic health conditions from your home with a more personalized touch.

Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management A partnership with Social Work to provide coordinated care for Veterans with more complex health needs.

Telehealth Technologies Loaned iPads and peripheral devices to support virtual appointments at home, available through a Digital Divide Consult.

Connected Care Services TeleRetinal imaging, TeleDermatology imaging, TeleWound imaging, and MyVA Images. Allows you to send photos or videos to your provider for assessment.

Virtual Care Visits Virtual appointments conducted from your home, or anywhere in the United States, on your smart device or computer to your healthcare team.

Clinical Video Telehealth Virtual appointments conducted from your local VA clinic to your VA provider at another facility.