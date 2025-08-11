Creative Arts Festival
Lexington VA Health Care System is excited to be a part of the National Veteran Creative Arts Competition and Festival. The competition rules and entry forms are listed below.
LVAHCS competition deadline: Monday, September 22, 2025.
Entries must be completed or recorded on or after October 1, 2024.
By October 1, 2025 the top three finalists in each category to the national competition.
Link to the National Competition
Rules and Entry Forms
Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in a local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. Local creative arts competition top winning entries advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries are determined at the national level. First place winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.
Submit your artwork and accompanying release form to: VHALEX.PAO@va.gov
For questions or concerns, contact: Anna Quinn, Public Affairs Officer -