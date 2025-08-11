Skip to Content

Creative Arts Festival

Lexington VA Health Care System is excited to be a part of the National Veteran Creative Arts Competition and Festival. The competition rules and entry forms are listed below.

LVAHCS competition deadline: Monday, September 22, 2025.

Entries must be completed or recorded on or after October 1, 2024.

By October 1, 2025 the top three finalists in each category to the national competition.

Link to the National Competition

Rules and Entry Forms

Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in a local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. Local creative arts competition top winning entries advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries are determined at the national level. First place winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.

Submit your artwork and accompanying release form to: VHALEX.PAO@va.gov

For questions or concerns, contact: Anna Quinn, Public Affairs Officer  -

 

  • The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF) is an annual event by the Department of Veterans Affairs that showcases artistic talents of Veterans from local VA facility competitions. Categories include creative writing, dance, drama, music, and visual arts. The festival offers rehabilitative therapy, helping Veterans cope with physical and emotional challenges while recognizing their artistic achievements.

Last updated: