Flu Shot Information - 2025
Check out this page to see when and where to get a flu shot.
Ask your provider at your appointment if the flu shot is available. If you are interested in a COVID vaccine, let your provider know. All enrolled Veterans are eligible to get a flu shot. Not enrolled yet? Visit this page to see how, or call
Franklin R. Sousley Campus
- At Primary Care appointments and most other appointments
- Walk-in: Bldg. 1, 4th floor, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Drive-thru: Tuesdays in October, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Drive-thru: Saturday, November 1, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Troy Bowling Campus
- At most appointments
- Walk-in:
- 1st floor, Hallway 3/4, Fridays, 1 - 4 p.m.
- 2W Clinics, Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Berea VA Community Clinic
- At appointments
- Walk-in: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Hazard VA Community Clinic
- At appointments
- Walk-in: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Morehead VA Community Clinic
- At appointments
- Walk-in: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Somerset VA Community Clinic
- At appointments
- Walk-in: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.