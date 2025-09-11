Skip to Content

Flu Shot Information - 2025

Check out this page to see when and where to get a flu shot.

Ask your provider at your appointment if the flu shot is available. If you are interested in a COVID vaccine, let your provider know. All enrolled Veterans are eligible to get a flu shot. Not enrolled yet? Visit this page to see how, or call .

Franklin R. Sousley Campus
  • At Primary Care appointments and most other appointments
  • Walk-in: Bldg. 1, 4th floor,    Monday - Friday,    8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Drive-thru:   Tuesdays in October,   8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Drive-thru: Saturday, November 1,   10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Troy Bowling Campus
  • At most appointments
  • Walk-in:
    • 1st floor, Hallway 3/4, Fridays,   1 - 4 p.m.
    • 2W Clinics, Monday - Friday,     7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Berea VA Community Clinic
  • At appointments
  • Walk-in: Monday - Friday,    8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Hazard VA Community Clinic
  • At appointments
  • Walk-in: Monday - Friday,    8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Morehead VA Community Clinic
  • At appointments
  • Walk-in: Monday - Friday,    8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Somerset VA Community Clinic
  • At appointments
  • Walk-in: Monday - Friday,    8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Last updated: