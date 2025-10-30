Home Based Cardiac Rehab

The program provides an initial in-person enrollment appointment, followed by 12 weeks of video or telephone calls, to allow assessment and monitoring of the patient and provide education regarding activity progression through an individualized exercise program. Skilled instruction is provided to the Veteran regarding heart disease with the goal of an increased understanding and improved self-efficacy.

Other areas of emphasis include heart healthy nutrition and lifestyle choices, stress management, smoking cessation, and medication adherence. While working with each Veteran to address their personal health goals, we strive for improved quality of life, risk reduction, and reduced hospital admissions and more, including:

Medication management

Individualized Exercise program

Heart healthy nutrition

Stress management

Tobacco free

Cardiac rehab is for Veterans who have had:

Recent heart attack

Stent placement

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG)

Stable angina

Stable heart failure

Valve replacement or repair

Referrals are needed, so if you are interested in this program, please reach out to your Primary Care provider, by calling or sending a secure message through MyHealtheVet.

Check out this video on Department of Veterans Affairs Youtube Channel