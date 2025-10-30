Home Based Cardiac Rehab
The Lexington VA is now offering a Home-Based Cardiac Rehab Program to Veterans, who are unable to regularly and safely access a facility due to travel, financial, or scheduling constraints. This is especially beneficial to our rural veterans who are often miles from traditional outpatient facilities.
The program provides an initial in-person enrollment appointment, followed by 12 weeks of video or telephone calls, to allow assessment and monitoring of the patient and provide education regarding activity progression through an individualized exercise program. Skilled instruction is provided to the Veteran regarding heart disease with the goal of an increased understanding and improved self-efficacy.
Other areas of emphasis include heart healthy nutrition and lifestyle choices, stress management, smoking cessation, and medication adherence. While working with each Veteran to address their personal health goals, we strive for improved quality of life, risk reduction, and reduced hospital admissions and more, including:
- Medication management
- Individualized Exercise program
- Heart healthy nutrition
- Stress management
- Tobacco free
Cardiac rehab is for Veterans who have had:
- Recent heart attack
- Stent placement
- Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG)
- Stable angina
- Stable heart failure
- Valve replacement or repair
Referrals are needed, so if you are interested in this program, please reach out to your Primary Care provider, by calling
Check out this video on Department of Veterans Affairs Youtube Channel