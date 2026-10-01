MOVE! Weight Management for Veterans
MOVE! is the VA’s national evidence-based weight-management program, available to all Veterans receiving care at the Lexington VA Health Care System. MOVE! helps Veterans build healthier habits through nutrition education, physical activity, behavior change strategies, and support from trained clinicians.
Important Notes:
- MOVE! is not an exercise class.
- There is no co-pay for MOVE! visits.
- In‑person MOVE! group visits are eligible for travel pay.
Losing just 5–10% of your body weight can improve your health and energy, reduce health risks, and help you stay active. The MOVE! team is here to support you every step of the way.
The program is led by Registered Dietitian Nutritionists – experts in weight, nutrition, and long‑term lifestyle change.
Eligibility
Eligibility
- Are a Veteran enrolled for care at the Lexington VA, and
- Are willing to commit to a 16‑week lifestyle change program, and
- Have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25 or greater
Calculate your BMI using the CDC’s BMI Calculator
https://www.cdc.gov/healthyweight/assessing/bmi/index.html
Before joining MOVE!, an individual nutrition visit may be recommended if you:
- Have a current or past eating disorder
- Have moderate to severe mental health conditions such as schizophrenia
- Have active cancer or are undergoing cancer treatment
- Are receiving treatment for substance use disorder
- Are age 70 or older
Lexington VA MOVE! Program Features
MOVE! 16‑Week Group Program
Weekly, clinician-led sessions offered virtually or in person. You will:
- Attend 12–16 live weekly group sessions (60 minutes each)
- Participate at a consistent day/time each week; multiple options are available
- Follow the 16-module curriculum outlined in the national MOVE! Veteran Workbook – Free to download on the MOVE! website: https://www.move.va.gov/MOVE/vetworkbook.asp
- Learn and practice skills including goal-setting, portion control, meal planning, physical activity, stress management, and more
- Set weekly SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Action-oriented, Realistic, Time‑based)
TeleMOVE! Home Telehealth Dual Monitoring Program
A 90‑day at‑home program for Veterans who prefer reviewing MOVE! materials independently with periodic clinician check‑ins. Includes telehealth devices or web-based options to complete daily sessions and monitoring.
Veterans may be eligible for TeleMOVE! if they meet the below requirements:
- Must have a VA Primary Care Provider
- Must meet Body Mass Index (BMI) requirements
- Must have a diagnosis of one or more of the following health conditions:
- Heart failure
- Chronic kidney disease (CKD)
- High blood pressure and/or type 2 diabetes and be prescribed an oral medication to treat one or both conditions by your VA Primary Care Provider
- Veterans that are currently enrolled in another Home Telehealth (HT) monitoring program and have 3 or more months of participation are likely eligible for TeleMOVE! Program
Veterans are not eligible for TeleMOVE! at this time if they:
- Do not meet the criteria above
- Are using Dexcom monitoring
- Are wheelchair‑dependent
If you are interested in this option or have questions about your eligibility for TeleMOVE! enrollment, you can ask your Primary Care Provider or your MOVE! team at your MOVE! orientation visit. Once your eligibility is confirmed – we will help get you enrolled.
MOVE! Alumni Groups
Monthly maintenance groups to provide continued weight management support and guidance for Veterans who have completed the MOVE! group series program or the TeleMOVE! Program.
Available both in person and by VA Video Connect (VVC).
Check out the national MOVE! Maintenance Booklet here: https://www.move.va.gov/docs/veteranworkbook/MOVE-Maintenance-Booklet.pdf
Support Tools (Add-on Options)
These tools can support the MOVE! Program when used in conjunction with MOVE! group or TeleMOVE! but are not standalone program participation options.
MOVE! Coach App
- Available for free download on Apple and Google Play
- Includes full MOVE! curriculum
- Provides tools to track weight, food and beverages, activity, and goals
- Learn more: https://mobile.va.gov/app/move-coach
Annie Text Messaging App
- Automated text reminders to help Veterans stay on track with healthy habits.
- Learn more: https://mobile.va.gov/app/annie-veterans
Share My Health Data App
- Available for free download on Apple and Google Play
- Easily connect fitness watches or health devices to see keep your health metrics in one place (like weight, blood pressure, heart rate, activity, nutrition).
- Lets you share your health information with your VA care team, including MOVE! staff, to help track progress.
- Learn more: https://mobile.va.gov/app/share-my-health-data
See the Advanced Care section to learn more about medical support tools, like medications and surgery, available through the MOVE! Program for eligible Veterans.
If You Cannot Attend Group Sessions
Or if you are not eligible for the TeleMOVE! Program, you may:
- Schedule an individual nutrition appointment with a dietitian - Available across Lexington, Somerset, Berea, Morehead, and Hazard clinics.
- Work on weight management on your own using supportive tools like MOVE! Coach App or the Annie App.
How to Enroll in MOVE!
Schedule your MOVE! Orientation group class by any of the following:
- Request a through your Primary Care Provider
Ask for a MOVE! Program consult.
Self‑referral is welcome - no consult required
- Call to schedule
Lexington VA Scheduling Line: 859‑233‑4511, ext. #2575
See contact information for CBOC specific scheduling guidance
- Secure message us in MyHealtheVet
Send a message to:
MOVE_Program_Lexington/Berea/Morehead/Somerset/Hazard
Attend a one‑time 60-minute MOVE! Orientation group class.
Complete your MOVE11 Questionnaire to help prepare for your MOVE! Orientation!
This is a brief assessment that helps you and your MOVE! team understand your health, habits, and what matters most to you.
Here's what to do:
- Review the MOVE!11 Questionnaire at move.va.gov/MOVE/Move11.asp. You can write your answers on a separate piece of paper.
- Open the MOVE!11 Response Guide at move.va.gov/MOVE/Move11.asp.
- Match your Questionnaire answers to the Response Guide to see which parts of the MOVE! Veteran Workbook may be most helpful to you. You do not need to review everything right now. Start with the 1–2 sections that feel most important to you.
After you complete Orientation, choose your preferred program pathway (group or TeleMOVE!) to begin your MOVE! Program experience.
Check out the available class locations and schedules below. Some locations, any eligible Veteran can attend, others need to be assigned to the location for attendance.
MOVE! Orientation – All Campuses
Please know that all Veterans can attend MOVE! Orientation at the Franklin R. Sousley Campus, virtually or in-person. Interested in Morehead or Somerset VA, contact us!
Franklin R. Sousley Campus
Available to: eligible Veterans assigned to any Lexington VA location
In Person: Franklin R. Sousley Campus, Bldg. 16, Rm 111
- 2nd Thursday, 9 - 10 a.m. EST
- 4th Wednesday, Noon - 1 p.m. EST
Virtual:
- 1st Wednesday, Noon - 1 p.m. EST
- 3rd Friday, 1 - 2 p.m. EST
Morehead and Somerset VA Clinics
Available to: eligible Veterans assigned to Morehead or Somerset VA Clinics that want to attend the in person MOVE! Group Program through Morehead or Somerset VA Clinics.
In Person:
- Somerset: Every 13 weeks, Wednesday, 10–11 a.m. EST
- Morehead: Every 13 weeks, Wednesday, 1-2 p.m. EST
Contact Morehead or Somerset VA Clinics to schedule
Class Locations & Schedules
Franklin R. Sousley Campus
16‑Week Group – In Person
- Available: all eligible Veterans who have completed the MOVE! Orientation
- Tuesdays: 8–9 a.m. EST, 10–11 a.m. EST, 3–4 p.m. EST
- Wednesdays: 9–10 a.m. EST
- Location: Franklin R. Sousley Campus, Bldg. 16, Rm 111
16‑Week Group – Virtual (VVC)
- Available: all eligible Veterans who have completed the MOVE! Orientation
- Mondays: Noon–1 p.m. EST
- Wednesdays: Noon–1 p.m. EST
- Thursdays: 3–4 p.m. EST
- Fridays: 8–9 a.m. or Noon–1 p.m. EST
Alumni Groups – All Locations
- Available: All Veterans who have completed the MOVE! or TeleMOVE! Program
- In‑person:
- Location: Franklin R. Sousley Campus (Bldg. 16, Floor 1):
- 2nd Friday monthly: 10–11 a.m. EST
- Virtual (VVC): 4th Friday, 10–11 a.m. EST
Berea VA Clinic
16-week group program - In person
- Available: Eligible Veterans local to Berea Clinic after completing the Lexington-based MOVE! orientation classes.
- Tuesdays: 8:30–9:30 a.m. or 10–11 a.m. EST;
16‑Week Group – Virtual (VVC)
- Virtual access through Franklin R. Sousley Campus
Alumni Group - In person
- Available after completing program (times vary); Requires appointment.
Alumni Group - Virtual (VVC)
- Available after completing program; Virtual access through the Franklin R. Sousley Campus
Morehead VA Clinic
12-Week Group - In person
- Available to: any Veteran who is assigned to the Morehead VA Clinic
- Wednesdays: 1–2 p.m. EST
Alumni Group - In person
- Available: any Veteran who is assigned to the Morehead VA Clinic that has completed the MOVE! Program
- 4th Friday monthly: 1-2 p.m. EST
These Virtual (VVC) options are available through Franklin R. Sousley Campus
- MOVE! Orientation
- 16-week MOVE! Group
- MOVE! Alumni group
Somerset VA Clinic
12-Week Group - In person
- Available to: any Veteran who is assigned to the Somerset VA Clinic
- Wednesdays: 10 - 11 a.m. EST
Alumni Group - In person
- Available: any Veteran who is assigned to the Somerset VA Clinic that has completed the MOVE! Program
- 1st Wednesday monthly: 1-2 p.m. EST
These Virtual (VVC) options are available through Franklin R. Sousley Campus
- MOVE! Orientation
- 16-week MOVE! Group
- MOVE! Alumni group
Hazard VA Clinic
Hazard VA Clinic does not have the in-person MOVE! Program. Veterans can participate by:
- Joining one of our Virtual MOVE! Groups (VVC) with the Franklin R. Soulsey Campus.
- Eligible Veterans can enroll into the Remote Home TeleMOVE! Program
Weight‑Loss Medications
Advanced options may be explored with active participation in the MOVE! program.
- Medications work best when combined with lifestyle changes
- MOVE! participation is national VA requirement before medications are considered
- MOVE! dietitians do not prescribe medications and medications are not for everyone – once enrolled into the MOVE! Program, the pharmacy team and/or MOVE! Primary Care Champion will assist with medical reviews to determine prescription eligibility.
Click here to learn more about medications for the treatment of overweight and obesity.
To learn more about the Lexington VA’s weight management medication policies & processes, see the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section below.
Weight Management Medication FAQ
DOES THE VA OFFER WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MEDICATIONS (WMM)?
- Yes, the VA provides weight management medications for Veterans who meet the eligibility requirements.
WHAT ARE THE ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS FOR WMM’S?
To be eligible for medication the patient must participate in a Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention (CLI) that addresses all three aspects of weight management—diet, physical activity, and behavioral changes. Participation in the MOVE! Program meets this requirement.
Additionally, the patient needs to meet one of the following criteria regarding Body Mass Index (BMI):
- BMI is 30 or higher, or
BMI is between 27 and 29.9, and you have at least one weight-related health condition. Some examples of these conditions include hypertension, type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, metabolic syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatosis liver disease.
If you have any questions about your eligibility, please reach out to your Primary Care Provider for assistance.
WHO SHOULDN’T USE WMM’S?
- Each medication has it’s own unique reasons for why it may or may not be a suitable options for Veterans based on their medical history.
In general, for all WMM options, pregnancy and breastfeeding are considered exclusion factors.
In addition to the above, there are other specific conditions for injectable GLP-1 options, like Wegovy and Zepbound, that would increase someone’s risk for harm if prescribed:
- Type 1 diabetes
- Personal or family history of MEN2 or medullary thyroid cancer
- Serious stomach‑slowing problems like gastroparesis
- Past pancreatitis
- Serious eye problems related to diabetes
Note: There may be other safety steps or considerations not listed here. Each medication has it’s own exclusion criteria to consider. Every case is reviewed by a medical prescriber to make sure treatment is safe, and sometimes extra testing or monitoring may be recommended.
We recommend Veterans discuss all of the above with their primary care provider to decide whether oral or injectional WMM treatment is safe for them.
WHEN CAN WMM BE INITIATED?
- WMM can be considered after you join a Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention (CLI), such as the MOVE! Program, and show good participation. Because of national medication shortages, we can’t promise a specific timeline for when a prescription might be approved.
- Joining MOVE! doesn’t guarantee a prescription. Veterans must meet eligibility rules and be medically appropriate for these medications.
- It’s also important to know that weight‑management medications have limits. You’ll still need to continue working on healthy lifestyle changes to get the best results from any medication.
WHAT WMM ARE AVAILABLE AT THE VA?
The Lexington VA offers 4 FDA-approved medications for the treatment of chronic weight management for eligible individuals. If you are interested in using WMM as apart of your weight management plan, you will be assessed during your MOVE! Program enrollment to determine an appropriate medication.
Oral medications:
- Phentermine/topiramate (Qsymia)
- Bupropion/naltrexone (Contrave)
Injectable medications:
- Tirzepatide (Zepbound)
- Semaglutide (Wegovy)
Click here to learn more about these options: Weight Management Medicine Options
ARE THERE SHORTAGES OF WMM’S?
- Oral medications are typically available. Since 2021 injectable medications resources have been scarce within and outside the Veterans Health Administration. Four potential sources of scarcity have been identified that affect availability of weight management medications in VHA: (1) drug supply chain, (2) providers to prescribe and support WMM pharmacotherapy, (3) access to MOVE! comprehensive lifestyle intervention, (4) budgetary constraints.
The Scarce Resource Allocation Guidance for WMM has been implemented at Lexington VA. The following tiers have been approved for new starts: Tier 1a, 1b, and 2a for patients with:
- Are >45 years of age with severe heart or other high-risk health history
- A BMI of 35 to 40 kg/m² or greater and 3 or more weight-related conditions that could be improved by weight loss
Note: This is not a complete or final list of eligibility factors. Each case will be individually reviewed by the pharmacy team to determine if a GLP-1 prescription is right for you.
CAN PATIENTS FILL THEIR NON-VA WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PRESCRIPTION AT THE VA?
- Patients already receiving from another VA: Any VA primary care provider can submit a request to continue the treatment for continuity of care, regardless of the tier.
- Patients receiving from their own non-VA provider: Whether the products are compounded or commercial, the patient must meet the Lexington VA’s scarce resource guidance eligibility tiers and provide documentation of weight at the time of initiation of therapy to verify they meet eligibility criteria.
DO YOU PROVIDE PRESCRIPTIONS TO FILL AT AN OUTSIDE NON-VA PHARMACY?
- The decision to provide a prescription for an outside pharmacy lies with the prescribing healthcare provider within the VA, based on individual patient needs and circumstances. This can be discussed with your Primary Care Provider.
WHAT SHOULD I EXPECT IF I’M APPROVED FOR WMM?
- If you’re approved for WMM, you’ll be encouraged to continue participating in the MOVE! (Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention) Program. You’ll also have regular follow‑up with your prescriber, especially when first starting the medication or adjusting your dose.
- If you’re approved for an oral medication: You’ll meet with your prescriber for personalized monitoring when you start. Follow‑up visits may be as often as once a month when you’re first starting. As you get settled on your dose, these visits may gradually spread out to every 3, 6, or even 12 months, depending on your prescriber’s recommendations.
- If you’re approved for an injectable medication: A Pharmacist will contact you to help with ordering the medication, starting it, and safely adjusting your dose. You’ll have follow‑up phone calls every 3-4 weeks while your dose is being slowly increased (titrated) to the highest level you can comfortably tolerate.
HOW WILL I GET MY MEDICATION IF APPROVED?
- If approved, your medication will be mailed to your address on file. Weight management medication refills cannot be picked up at the Outpatient Pharmacy.
CAN YOU CLARIFY THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MEDICATIONS FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT VS. TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS?
- OZEMPIC (semaglutide), VICTOZA (liraglutide), and MOUNJARO (tirzepatide) are not FDA-approved for weight loss. Ozempic, Victoza and Mounjaro are approved ONLY for use in patients with Type 2 diabetes who meet criteria and can be prescribed by ANY provider.
Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery
The Lexington VA offers bariatric – or weight loss – surgery through Community Care partner sites for eligible and interested Veterans.
Weight-loss surgery may be an option for adults who have a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or more or a BMI of 35 or more with a serious health problem linked to obesity.
Veterans must also meet specific requirements before being able to proceed with bariatric care services:
- Primary Care referral for MOVE! Bariatric evaluation: Your Primary Care Provider must be aware and agree with your treatment plans prior to proceeding. After discussing this option with your provider, they can place this referral on your behalf.
- Bariatric Information group session attendance: The Lexington VA offers a 60-minute virtual (VVC) session every other month on the first Monday from 1:00-2:00 p.m. EST.
- MOVE! Program enrollment: Active participation and completion of the 16-week MOVE! group series or the 90-day TeleMOVE! Program
- Pre-surgical labs & procedures: Required pre-surgery work-up will be coordinated by the Veteran and their Primary Care Provider during your MOVE! Program enrollment.
Talk to your provider if you have questions or interest in this procedure.
Click here to learn more about bariatric surgery.