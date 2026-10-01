MOVE! Weight Management for Veterans

A 90‑day at‑home program for Veterans who prefer reviewing MOVE! materials independently with periodic clinician check‑ins. Includes telehealth devices or web-based options to complete daily sessions and monitoring.

Veterans may be eligible for TeleMOVE! if they meet the below requirements:

Must have a VA Primary Care Provider

Must meet Body Mass Index (BMI) requirements

Must have a diagnosis of one or more of the following health conditions:

Heart failure

Chronic kidney disease (CKD)

High blood pressure and/or type 2 diabetes and be prescribed an oral medication to treat one or both conditions by your VA Primary Care Provider

be prescribed an oral medication to treat one or both conditions by your VA Primary Care Provider Veterans that are currently enrolled in another Home Telehealth (HT) monitoring program and have 3 or more months of participation are likely eligible for TeleMOVE! Program

Veterans are not eligible for TeleMOVE! at this time if they:

Do not meet the criteria above

Are using Dexcom monitoring

Are wheelchair‑dependent

If you are interested in this option or have questions about your eligibility for TeleMOVE! enrollment, you can ask your Primary Care Provider or your MOVE! team at your MOVE! orientation visit. Once your eligibility is confirmed – we will help get you enrolled.