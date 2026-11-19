Hospital Medicine is a team of internal medicine doctors who specialize in caring for patients while they are in the hospital. These hospitalists provide direct medical care and work with other specialists to make sure each patient gets the treatment they need. When it’s time for a patient to go home, the hospitalists coordinate with outpatient providers to make sure care continues smoothly after discharge.

At the Lexington VA Health Care System, the Hospital Medicine team is made up of dedicated academic physicians who also teach at the University of Kentucky Internal Medicine Residency Program. They are committed to delivering high‑quality, compassionate care to hospitalized Veterans while helping train the next generation of doctors who will care for future Veterans.