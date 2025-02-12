Remote Patient Monitoring - Home Telehealth (RPMHT)

The goal of RPMHT is to help Veterans get better medical care and reduce problems that lead to hospital stays or visits to clinics and emergency rooms for Veterans in post-acute care settings. All RPMHT services are 100% remote by the Veterans’ use of the provided equipment with an occasional phone or video call as needed.

VA has access to multiple technologies, which enables the care coordinator to select the best equipment based on each Veteran’s needs. These technologies help educate Veterans about certain chronic conditions and follow a system to manage their conditions.

ENROLLMENT:

Referrals are required. Call or use secure messaging in MyHealtheVet to contact your care team.

Interested in the program, but not enrolled? Call or go to Register For Care | VA Lexington Health Care | Veterans Affairs to find out how to enroll in VA Health Care today.

HOW IT WORKS:

When Veterans join the RPMHT program, they are assigned a care coordinator who will continually assess needs, monitor health, provide case management, and send important information to providers to ensure the Veterans get the right care when needed.

Care coordinators stay in contact with Veterans between regular health visits and advocate for them, making sure Veterans receive the care they need, while also providing ongoing education and support so Veterans can self-manage their chronic conditions better. The care coordinator also helps caregivers and volunteers, making it easier for Veterans to receive care at home.