Remote Patient Monitoring - Home Telehealth (RPMHT)
RPMHT is a program that focuses on prevention and early detection of worsening symptoms to reduce hospital admissions and promote better health by coordinating care using health informatics, disease management, and in-home and mobile monitoring, messaging, and/or video technologies. Veterans with chronic diseases such as: heart failure, congested obstructed pulmonary disease, hypertension, hypotension, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis are eligible for the RPMHT program.
RPMHT is a no-cost service for Veterans. Veterans must be willing to use the vendor equipment daily, answer questions, and submit requested vital sign data. Veterans must have a way to communicate with RPMHT staff via phone and the ability for the equipment to connect to a cellular tower for transmission of data. Each consult is reviewed for program eligibility.
About the RPMHT Program
-
The Remote Patient Monitoring – Home Telehealth (RPMHT) program gives Veterans an opportunity to foster their independence and become more involved in their health care from the comfort of their homes. The program uses remote patient monitoring technologies to identify medical problems earlier, which can save Veterans’ lives.
The goal of RPMHT is to help Veterans get better medical care and reduce problems that lead to hospital stays or visits to clinics and emergency rooms for Veterans in post-acute care settings. All RPMHT services are 100% remote by the Veterans’ use of the provided equipment with an occasional phone or video call as needed.
VA has access to multiple technologies, which enables the care coordinator to select the best equipment based on each Veteran’s needs. These technologies help educate Veterans about certain chronic conditions and follow a system to manage their conditions.
ENROLLMENT:
Referrals are required. Call
Interested in the program, but not enrolled? Call
HOW IT WORKS:
When Veterans join the RPMHT program, they are assigned a care coordinator who will continually assess needs, monitor health, provide case management, and send important information to providers to ensure the Veterans get the right care when needed.
Care coordinators stay in contact with Veterans between regular health visits and advocate for them, making sure Veterans receive the care they need, while also providing ongoing education and support so Veterans can self-manage their chronic conditions better. The care coordinator also helps caregivers and volunteers, making it easier for Veterans to receive care at home.