Skip to Content

Remote Patient Monitoring - Home Telehealth (RPMHT)

RPMHT is a program that focuses on prevention and early detection of worsening symptoms to reduce hospital admissions and promote better health by coordinating care using health informatics, disease management, and in-home and mobile monitoring, messaging, and/or video technologies. Veterans with chronic diseases such as: heart failure, congested obstructed pulmonary disease, hypertension, hypotension, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis are eligible for the RPMHT program.

RPMHT is a no-cost service for Veterans. Veterans must be willing to use the vendor equipment daily, answer questions, and submit requested vital sign data. Veterans must have a way to communicate with RPMHT staff via phone and the ability for the equipment to connect to a cellular tower for transmission of data. Each consult is reviewed for program eligibility. 

  • The Remote Patient Monitoring – Home Telehealth (RPMHT) program gives Veterans an opportunity to foster their independence and become more involved in their health care from the comfort of their homes. The program uses remote patient monitoring technologies to identify medical problems earlier, which can save Veterans’ lives.

The goal of RPMHT is to help Veterans get better medical care and reduce problems that lead to hospital stays or visits to clinics and emergency rooms for Veterans in post-acute care settings. All RPMHT services are 100% remote by the Veterans’ use of the provided equipment with an occasional phone or video call as needed.

VA has access to multiple technologies, which enables the care coordinator to select the best equipment based on each Veteran’s needs. These technologies help educate Veterans about certain chronic conditions and follow a system to manage their conditions. 

 

ENROLLMENT:

Referrals are required. Call  or use secure messaging in MyHealtheVet to contact your care team.

Interested in the program, but not enrolled? Call or go to Register For Care | VA Lexington Health Care | Veterans Affairs to find out how to enroll in VA Health Care today.

 

HOW IT WORKS:

When Veterans join the RPMHT program, they are assigned a care coordinator who will continually assess needs, monitor health, provide case management, and send important information to providers to ensure the Veterans get the right care when needed. 

Care coordinators stay in contact with Veterans between regular health visits and advocate for them, making sure Veterans receive the care they need, while also providing ongoing education and support so Veterans can self-manage their chronic conditions better. The care coordinator also helps caregivers and volunteers, making it easier for Veterans to receive care at home.

RPMHT medical equipment: fingertip pulse oximeter - blood oxygen saturation monitor (SpO2), Medtronic monitor, and blood pressure monitor and cuff.

  • Lexington VA Health Care System offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

  • Lexington VA Health Care System operates a comprehensive behavioral health program that provides excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

  • Nutrition and Food Service includes both the food service operations and clinical dietitian services. We aim to provide optimal customer service in all areas. Our food service employees take pride in preparing and serving nutritious meals to Veterans during their hospital stay. Our dietitians are skilled in medical nutrition therapy that helps Veterans while in the hospital and at home to best take care of their nutrition needs.

  • MyHealtheVet is the VA’s online personal health record. It provides tools to manage your health care. You can refill medications, make/review appointments, send secured messages to your VA team, and view your health records. You can learn more and register on the MyHealtheVet.

  • Patient Advocates of the Lexington VA Health Care System are trained to assist Veterans and their families with issues regarding their care. If you have experienced any issues that you have not been able to resolve by speaking with your care team, please contact a Patient Advocate.

  • Enhancing mindful awareness can improve all aspects of your life, especially self-care. The eight areas of self-care within the Circle of Health are interrelated—when you neglect one, others may suffer. If you don’t take time to recharge, it’s very likely that you will make poor food choices and be too tired to exercise. Fortunately, the reverse is also true. When you focus on getting enough sleep, it is easier to eat healthy and be physically active.

  • Mobile apps are software applications that run on mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. They provide users with information, communication, entertainment, and more. The VA offers many mobile applications. To learn more about apps and how to connect, visit the VA app store: https://mobile.va.gov/appstore.

Last updated: