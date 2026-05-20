Telehealth Urgent Care
Provides Veterans with timely, convenient access to same‑day clinical evaluation for non‑life‑threatening health concerns. This service allows Veterans to connect with qualified VA medical professionals from home, on the go, or from any location with internet or phone access.
Care you can get with Telehealth Urgent Care
- Influenza, COVID-19
- Lab test or x-ray results
- Cold / cough,
- Stomach aches
- Back Pain
- Urinary symptoms
- Dental pain
- Sore throat
- Ear pain
- Arthritis
- Gout
- Any other urgent care needs
Call 859-281-4949, select option 3
Go to the Emergency Department of call 911 if you are experiencing any life-threatening symptoms:
- Sudden or severe pain
- Difficulty speaking, slurred speech or sudden severe headache
- Uncontrolled bleeding
- Changes in vision
- Confusion or changes in mental status
- Coughing or vomiting blood
- Difficulty breathing
- Seizures
- Major broken bones
- Suicidal or homicidal feelings