In the audiology clinic we diagnosis and treat the following conditions:

Hearing Loss Tinnitus Balance (vestibular)

Auditory Processing Disorders

We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services to include:

Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening devices

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Tinnitus education and management

Aural rehabilitation

Cochlear implant candidacy and post-surgery follow up care

Available in person at the following locations:

Franklin R. Sousley Campus in Lexington

Berea VA clinic

Somerset VA clinic

Available through telehealth at the following locations: