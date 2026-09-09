Audiology
Audiology Clinic
Referral is not needed to be seen in the audiology clinic.
In the audiology clinic we diagnosis and treat the following conditions:
- Hearing Loss Tinnitus Balance (vestibular)
- Auditory Processing Disorders
We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services to include:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening devices
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Tinnitus education and management
- Aural rehabilitation
- Cochlear implant candidacy and post-surgery follow up care
Available in person at the following locations:
- Franklin R. Sousley Campus in Lexington
- Berea VA clinic
- Somerset VA clinic
Available through telehealth at the following locations:
- Morehead VA clinic
- Hazard VA clinic