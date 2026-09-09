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Audiology

Audiology Clinic

Referral is not needed to be seen in the audiology clinic. 
 

In the audiology clinic we diagnosis and treat the following conditions: 

  • Hearing Loss Tinnitus Balance (vestibular)
  • Auditory Processing Disorders 

 

We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services to include: 

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening devices
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Tinnitus education and management
  • Aural rehabilitation
  • Cochlear implant candidacy and post-surgery follow up care

 

Available in person at the following locations: 

  • Franklin R. Sousley Campus in Lexington
  • Berea VA clinic
  • Somerset VA clinic

 

Available through telehealth at the following locations: 

  • Morehead VA clinic
  • Hazard VA clinic

 

Last updated: 