Temporary New Circle Road Ramp Closures Scheduled at Leestown Nov. 9-26 to Expedite Widening Project Effort aimed at reducing congestion by returning Leestown to two lanes each direction

Contractors will temporarily close the New Circle Road (KY 4) exit ramps to and from Leestown Road (U.S. 421) in Lexington over the next three weeks to expedite the widening and interchange reconstruction there, and to return Leestown traffic to two lanes each direction by year’s end. The work zone is currently restricted to one lane each direction.

“Our goal is to reduce the current traffic congestion at the interchange while advancing the project’s schedule,” said Kelly Baker, chief district engineer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7 in Lexington. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue progress toward a safer, better interchange.”

Beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, and continuing through 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 26, all four New Circle Road on and off ramps at Leestown Road will be closed. The following detours will be in place, marked by signs and electronic message boards:

To access Leestown Road from New Circle Road in either direction, drivers should take Georgetown Road Exit 8 (U.S. 25) to Citation Boulevard to reach Leestown.

Leestown traffic needing access to New Circle Road should follow signs to Citation Boulevard, to Georgetown Road then exit onto New Circle.

Traffic on Leestown Road can continue to travel through the interchange to and from downtown Lexington in the far-left lane.

State highway engineers and contractors have coordinated with city officials, emergency services, and schools on detours, traffic signal timing, and other measures to reduce area traffic impacts as much as possible during the temporary ramp closures.

The closures will help crews work more quickly and safely to widen the New Circle interchange adjacent to Leestown Road and expedite its conversion to a safer Double Crossover Diamond configuration – which will also allow Leestown Road to return to two lanes each direction by the end of the year, reducing traffic congestion for remaining construction work.

Motorists should note the following schedule, which is subject to change depending on weather.

Sunday, Nov. 9, 10 p.m. – Wednesday, Nov. 26, 5 p.m.

All four New Circle Road (KY 4) ramps to and from Leestown Road (US 421) closed

Drivers will detour to and from Leestown Road via Georgetown Road (US 25) and Citation Boulevard

Thru traffic on Leestown Road open in the far-left lane in each direction

Wednesday, Nov. 26 – Friday, Dec. 5

At 5 p.m. Nov. 26, New Circle Road ramps reopen for right turns only to and from Leestown Road (right in, right out)

Left turns to and from New Circle Road ramps onto Leestown Road remain closed

Traffic on Leestown Road will switch from the inside (far-left lane) to the outside (right lane)

Friday, Dec. 5

On Dec. 5, ramps opened to left-turn movements – left turns to and from New Circle Road ramps at Leestown reopen

Mid- to Late-December

Two lanes of Leestown Road in each direction will reopen to traffic; construction for New Circle Widening and interchange reconstruction continues

The work is part of the New Circle Road widening project. When complete in 2027, the project will increase the capacity and operation of New Circle Road and the Leestown Interchange – which will be converted to a Double Crossover Diamond interchange – to improve safety and travel times in this rapidly-growing area of Lexington. Find more information online at DrivingLexingtonProgress.org.

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.