Dr. Dyer currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Primary Care, Mental Health, Specialty Care Services and Pharmacy at Orlando VA Healthcare System. He joined the Orlando VA as ACOS for Medicine in 2022 transferring from the Louisville VA where he served as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Interim Chief of Staff. Dr. Dyer began his VA career in 2012 at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System in San Antonio where he served as the Nephrology Chief, Associate Program Director, and Site Director for the Nephrology Fellowship Program and held leadership roles in Medical Education at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Additional roles included serving as a site Principal Investigator for the NIH Multicenter SPRINT trial, National Co-Champion for the 2019 VA-DOD Clinical Practice Guidelines for Chronic Kidney Disease, a contributing authorship for VA Practice guidelines for HIV and chronic kidney disease and as a content specialist and editor for the USAF Independent Duty Medical Technicians Manual. Dr. Dyer also presented multiple lectures, conferences, and Grand Rounds during this time including the design and administration of multidisciplinary case-based conferences and Team Based Learning modules.

Prior to transitioning to San Antonio, Dr. Dyer practiced with Internal Medicine Associates in Davenport, IA where he maintained an active teaching role in the Genesis Health Systems Hospitals Family Medicine Residency program in Davenport, IA. He was recognized by the residents as Teacher of the Year in 2008 and was selected as the first recipient of the Genesis Health System Colleague Award for Quality Care in 2011 as nominated by the Medical Staff. Dr. Dyer is a Fellow in the American College of Physicians and served as the inaugural Chair of the Iowa Council of Young Physicians and founder of the ACP On the Road CME series.

Dr. Dyer is a graduate of Baylor College of Medicine and trained at the University of Iowa for Internal Medicine, Chief Residency, and Nephrology Fellowship. He rotated through VAs in Iowa City and Houston in fellowship, residency and medical school respectively. Dr. Dyer graduated from the College of William and Mary, earning dual degrees in Chemistry and Music, and founding an a cappella group that recently celebrated its 30th birthday. He continues to enjoy music composition, arranging and performing with his wife, a Ph D musicologist and choral director, and his brother, an accomplished guitarist and band leader.