Doug Dusenberry

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Associate Medical Center Director at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center, Battle Creek, Michigan, from October 2019 through February 2026.

Before his assignment in Battle Creek, Mr. Dusenberry served as the Chief, Business Office at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, beginning in 2017. He also served in the same capacity at the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus, Ohio from 2015 through 2017. His prior VA assignments included serving as an Administrative Officer, Specialty Medicine Service and Manager of the Zanesville, Ohio Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Mr. Dusenberry served in the United States Air Force for 21 years, retiring from active duty in 2008.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Education from Wayland Baptist University and a Master’s Degree in Organizational Development from Webster University. Additionally, he is a Certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt from Villanova University and holds a Graduate Certification in Human Resources Management from Cornell University. He is a graduate of the 2018 VA Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) and is an Excellence in Government Fellow with the Partnership for Public Service. Since 2024, he has served as an executive coach for the VHA Institute for Learning, Education and Development’s HCLDP and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).