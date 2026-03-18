Mr. Russell Armstead has served as the Executive Director of the Lexington VA Health Care System since February 2023.

He oversees the strategic direction, operations, and financial health of the organization, ensuring timely access to high-quality care. Mr. Armstead began his career with the VA in 2011 as an Administrative Officer for VISN 6 Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network, following 21 years of distinguished active duty service in the United States Army. A combat veteran, he was awarded with two Bronze Star medals for outstanding achievements in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Before his current role, Mr. Armstead held several leadership positions within the VA, including Deputy Executive Director at the VA Connecticut Healthcare System and both Assistant and Associate Medical Center Director at the VA Maine Healthcare System.

A committed healthcare leader, Mr. Armstead is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program, a Certified Government Financial Manager, and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

CAREER CHRONOLOGY:

2023 – Present Executive Director, Lexington VA Health Care System, Lexington, KY

2021 – 2023 Deputy Executive Director, VA Connecticut Healthcare System, West Haven, CT

2019 – 2021 Associate Director, VA Maine Healthcare System, Augusta, ME

2018 – 2019 Assistant Director, VA Maine Healthcare System, Augusta, ME

2012 – 2018 Program Analyst, VHA Office of Policy and Planning, Washington, DC

2011 – 2012 Administrative Officer, VA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network (VISN 6), Durham, NC

EDUCATION:

2009 Master of Science in Environmental Policy and Management, American Military University,

Charlestown, WV

2008 Bachelor of Arts in Legal Studies, American Military University, Charlestown, WV