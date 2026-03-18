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Russell Armstead

Russell Armstead CGFM

Executive Director

VA Lexington health care

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Mr. Russell Armstead has served as the Executive Director of the Lexington VA Health Care System since February 2023.

He oversees the strategic direction, operations, and financial health of the organization, ensuring timely access to high-quality care. Mr. Armstead began his career with the VA in 2011 as an Administrative Officer for VISN 6 Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network, following 21 years of distinguished active duty service in the United States Army. A combat veteran, he was awarded with two Bronze Star medals for outstanding achievements in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Before his current role, Mr. Armstead held several leadership positions within the VA, including Deputy Executive Director at the VA Connecticut Healthcare System and both Assistant and Associate Medical Center Director at the VA Maine Healthcare System.

A committed healthcare leader, Mr. Armstead is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program, a Certified Government Financial Manager, and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

CAREER CHRONOLOGY:

2023 – Present           Executive Director, Lexington VA Health Care System, Lexington, KY

2021 – 2023                Deputy Executive Director, VA Connecticut Healthcare System, West Haven, CT

2019 – 2021                Associate Director, VA Maine Healthcare System, Augusta, ME

2018 – 2019                Assistant Director, VA Maine Healthcare System, Augusta, ME

2012 – 2018                Program Analyst, VHA Office of Policy and Planning, Washington, DC

2011 – 2012                Administrative Officer, VA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network (VISN 6), Durham, NC

 

EDUCATION:

2009    Master of Science in Environmental Policy and Management, American Military University,  

           Charlestown, WV

2008    Bachelor of Arts in Legal Studies, American Military University, Charlestown, WV

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