Shereen Leftridge

Prior to this appointment, she served as Chief Nurse of Acute Care at VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System in Cleveland, Ohio. She oversaw a variety of Acute Care areas, including Med/Surg, Oncology, Intensive Care Units, Surgical, Neurology, and Rehab. She has served as: Assistant Chief Nurse, Acute Care; Nurse Manager, Medical Surgical and Oncology Unit; Nurse Manager, Float Pool, Patient Transport, Staffing Methodology Coordinator, and Staffing Program.

Ms. Leftridge holds a Master of Science in Nursing and a Master of Business Administration. Achievements and expertise includes the Wings of Excellence (2022), Northeast Ohio Nursing Initiative (NEONI) Rising Star Awardee for Practice (2017), Pathways to Excellence, Beacon Awards, and Inpatient Oncology Unit designation. She was a recipient of the April 2025 VA ICARE Project Award for Excellence for Counselling for Alcohol and Tobacco Use and the October 2025 VA ICARE Award for Influenza Vaccinations Screening and Administration.