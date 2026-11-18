Applications for the Lexington VA Health Care System's Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program open January 1, 2027, giving aspiring nurse practitioners an opportunity to develop advanced clinical skills while serving Veterans.

The 12-month postgraduate residency program prepares novice nurse practitioners to become confident, competent, and practice-ready providers. Through intensive clinical training and structured learning experiences, residents build the knowledge and skills needed to deliver high-quality, Veteran-centered care across a variety of health care settings.

In partnership with the University of Kentucky, the program combines hands-on clinical experience with classroom-based instruction. Residents dedicate 80 percent of their time to experiential learning and 20 percent to didactic education while working a 40-hour weekly schedule. Throughout the year, participants strengthen their ability to conduct comprehensive primary care evaluations, develop differential and definitive diagnoses, manage pharmacotherapy, lead quality improvement initiatives, and advocate for patients through evidence-based practice.

Residents rotate through multiple clinical settings, including Primary Care, Home Based Primary Care, Geriatric Primary Care (Geri-PACT), Telehealth Primary Care, Integrative Medicine, and Primary Care specialty clinics. Training takes place across the Lexington VA Health Care System, including the Troy Bowling and Franklin R. Sousley campuses and VA clinics in Berea, Hazard, Morehead, and Somerset.

The residency program helps participants advance from novice practitioners to skilled primary care providers who understand the unique health care needs of Veterans. Residents gain valuable professional mentorship, strengthen clinical decision-making skills, and learn to provide culturally responsive, patient-centered care.

After successfully completing the residency, graduates may apply for available nurse practitioner positions throughout the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system nationwide.

Applications open January 1, 2027, and close March 31, 2027.

For more information, contact Leslie Watts, MSN, NP-C, Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Director, at Leslie.Watts2@va.gov. or visit the program page.

Join a nursing team that serves those who served and help deliver world-class care to Veterans.