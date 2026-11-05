A Lifestyle – Not a Diet

After years of struggling with weight management and trying various diets and exercise routines with little long-term results, Mike Barnett decided to take a new approach by participating in the MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans at the Berea VA Outpatient Clinic.

A New Approach

Mike explains that he knew it was time for a change. "I realized my health was starting to suffer—my energy was low, and everyday activities felt harder than they should," he recalls. Encouraged by his healthcare team and inspired by stories of other Veterans who had positive experiences, Mike enrolled in MOVE! Group sessions and began using the MOVE! Food and Physical Activity log to support his goals and track his progress.

Powerful Tools and Support

The structured support and practical tools offered by MOVE! made a significant difference, specifically the group’s camaraderie and the accountability that came from regular check-ins. "Enjoy your time and get to know the other participants," Mike advises others in MOVE!. The group setting and expert facilitation helped him to learn how to set realistic goals, monitor his food intake, and incorporate more physical activity into his daily routine.

"MOVE! focused more on eating the right foods for your health rather than just eating for weight loss."

Mike Barnett

A Long List of Benefits

Throughout his time in MOVE!, combining the benefits of group participation, maintenance support and weight management medications, Mike has accumulated many benefits. These include 80 pounds lost, improved fitness, energy, and positive changes in his mood and sleep. His family and friends became active supporters, joining him for walks and celebrating his milestones. Mike enjoys a routine of strengthening workouts and is gradually progressing his cardio, activities he once found too tiring. With improvements in energy, endurance, and balance, Mike happily shares, "I can now run, something I couldn’t do before, and I can tackle home projects, going up and down a ladder with ease." He encourages other Veterans to give MOVE! a try, have some fun while getting healthier, and enjoy the support of Veterans and MOVE! teams.

Learn more about the Lexington VA MOVE! Program here.

This story was originally published on VA MOVE! Weight Management page here, read it and more!