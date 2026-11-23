The plan, coordinated by the City's Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention (OHPI), expands shelter capacity and activates additional community resources to protect vulnerable individuals from dangerous winter conditions.

Veterans who are experiencing homelessness, housing instability, or who know someone in need of shelter are encouraged to seek assistance as soon as possible. Due to increased demand during severe weather events, some shelters may operate at or near capacity. Under the Emergency Winter Weather Plan, local shelters will expand capacity to accommodate additional individuals seeking refuge from the cold. Shelter providers are working collaboratively to ensure eligible individuals have access to emergency housing, including many who may have previously been suspended from shelter programs for non-violent behavioral or programmatic reasons.

Veterans in need of assistance are encouraged not to wait until conditions worsen. Seeking shelter early helps ensure access to available resources and support services during this cold-weather activation.

Check out the resources linked below. This information is being made available to Veteran on Lexington VA Health Care System website, and social media. If you know a Veteran that needs to be connected to resources, contact Lexington VA's Homeless Program. Together, we can help ensure every Veteran has a safe place to stay during the winter season.

City of Lexington Winter Weather Plan

Homeless Program at Lexington VA Health Care System