WWII Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday with National Recognition and Community Support

When World War II Army Veteran Glen Walker Cummins celebrated his 100th birthday in August, the milestone was more than a birthday celebration. It was a tribute to service, sacrifice, and resilience that inspired people across the country to honor one of America's Greatest Generation Veterans.

Mr. Cummins received more than 600 birthday cards from well-wishers in more than 20 states, each expressing gratitude for his military service and wishing him a happy 100th birthday. The celebration drew recognition from local leaders and the Veteran community alike. Wilmore Mayor Harold Rainwater presented Cummins with a formal proclamation declaring the occasion "Glen Cummins Day" and bestowed upon him the Key to the City of Wilmore, honoring his lifetime of service and commitment to the nation.

In addition, Lexington VA Health Care System Director Russell Armstead recognized Cummins through the Department of Veterans Affairs' Centenarian Program, a prestigious national initiative established to honor Veterans who have reached the remarkable age of 100 years.

Originally launched in November 2020 by former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, the program has continued under subsequent VA leadership, including former Secretary Denis McDonough and current Secretary Doug Collins. Coordinated by the VA's Center for Development and Civic Engagement, the initiative recognizes and celebrates centenarian Veterans across the country, honoring their contributions to the nation and preserving their stories for future generations. Since its inception, the program has recognized well over 1,000 centenarian Veterans nationwide.

Mr. Cummins earned that distinction through a lifetime marked by service. During World War II, he deployed to the Pacific Theater as a member of the renowned 11th Airborne Division. He served in the Philippines, where the division played a critical role in liberation campaigns, including operations on Luzon and the historic raid at Los Baños.

Following the war, Mr. Cummins served as a paratrooper during the Allied occupation of Japan. The 11th Airborne Division became the first American military unit to land on Japanese soil after Japan's surrender, placing him among the Soldiers who helped establish the foundation for peace in the Pacific. Today, more than 80 years after his wartime service, he continues to inspire those around him. His 100th birthday celebration reflected not only the respect of his local community but also the appreciation of people throughout the nation who recognize the sacrifices made by Veterans of World War II.

From hundreds of birthday cards and municipal honors to national recognition through the VA Centenarian Program, the celebration served as a reminder that the legacy of America's Greatest Generation endures. As family members, caregivers, fellow Veterans, and community leaders gathered to celebrate his milestone birthday, they honored not only a man who reached 100 years of age, but a Veteran whose service helped shape history.

"Mr. Cummins represents a generation whose courage and commitment preserved freedom for future generations," Armstead said. "We are honored to recognize him through the VA Centenarian Program and celebrate his extraordinary life and service."

For Glen Walker Cummins, the cards, awards, and proclamations were symbols of something larger: a nation's enduring gratitude for a century well lived and a legacy that continues to inspire.