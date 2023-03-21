Lexington Fisher House

M. Christopher Saslo, DNS, ARNP-BC-FAANP

Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Patient Care Services / Chief Nursing Officer, Veterans Health Administration

Dr. M. Christopher Saslo assumed the role of the Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Patient Care Services/Chief Nursing Officer (AUGS-PCS/CNO) on October 8, 2022. In this role, he serves in as principal executive for oversight of Nursing, Social Work, Caregiver Support, Connect Care, Pharmacy, Sterile Processing, Geriatrics and Extended Care, Population Health, Patient Centered Care and Cultural Transformation, Physician Assistants, and Rehabilitation and Prosthetics.

Dr. Saslo served as the Acting AUSH-PCS/CNO, July 2022 thru October 2022 and prior to that as the Acting Senior Advisor to the AUSH-PCS/CNO from January 2022 thru June 2022. He has served as Associate Director for Patient Care Services at Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System since 2014. Dr. Saslo has served as Interim Director from June 2017 to January 2018 and as acting Deputy Assistant Deputy Under Secretary for Health: Clinical Operations from October 2018 thru May 2019. In his role as ADPCS, Dr. Saslo has oversight for Inpatient and Outpatient Nursing service as well as the Office of Social Work, Sterile Processing, Clinical Informatics, Food & Nutrition and Chaplain Services. Dr. Saslo has been a Nurse for more than 37 years and has served VHA for more than 27 years. He has worked in areas including Ambulatory Care as both Nurse Practitioner and Program Manger, Medicine Service in the HIV and Hepatology clinics and Associate Chief Nurse for Clinical Practice in Nursing. Dr. Saslo has served as the Past President for the Florida Nurse Practitioner Network and the local NP of Palm Beach County.

Dr. Saslo holds a Bachelor's Degree from Marywood University in Scranton, PA, his Masters from LaSalle University in Philadelphia, PA and a Doctorate in Nursing from Florida Atlantic University. He has been actively involved as local and national levels including the past Chair of the National Ethics Advisory for HIV/Hep C Clinical Case Registry.