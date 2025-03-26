Skip to Content

Fisher House

The Lexington VA Fisher House offers Free Lodging to Military and Veteran families while their loved ones are receiving care at our facility (or receiving VA-covered care in the community). Guests living 50 miles or more from the Lexington VA Fisher House receive priority, but limited exceptions to the mileage can be made by the Fisher House Manager if rooms are available.

Office / Staff Hours

Sunday: 0730 - 1730

Monday: 0630 - 1830

Tuesday: 0630 - 1830

Wednesday: 0630 - 1800

Thursday: 0630 - 1830

Friday: 0730 - 1830

Saturday: No Administrative Staff on duty

Contact Information

During office hours call

Manager - ext. 3825

Assistant Manger - ext. 3825

Program Support - ext. 2832

Eligibility

Family Member / Companions

  • Is involved in the episodic care of the Veteran being treated at the Lexington VA Health Care System. 
  • Must be capable of self-care. 
  • Resides 50 miles or more from the Lexington VA Health Care System campus.

Veterans

  • Receiving episodic care at Lexington VA Health Care System. 
  • Accompanied by an adult family member or companion. 
  • Resides 50 miles or more from the Lexington VA Health Care System campus.

Episodic care is confirmed through medical consults.

Exceptions to the 50-mile rule, while rare, may be granted at the direction of the Fisher House Manager.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Fisher House?

Our Cincinnati VA Fisher House opened in October 2001, the Fisher House is beautifully decorated and has 16-private suites complete with common kitchen, laundry facilities, spacious dining room and living room areas for families to gather and offer each other support and friendship while their loved ones are hospitalized at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center.

 

Who owns the Fisher House?

The Fisher House program is a unique private-public partnership between the Fisher House Foundation, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense.  Once the Fisher House is completed the house is then donated to the VA as a gift. The VA operates and maintains the house. 

 

Does it cost anything to stay at a Fisher House?

There is no cost to stay at a VA Fisher House.

 

What is the criteria to stay at the Fisher House?

Family members /caregivers of a hospitalized Veteran who live 40 miles or more from the Medical Center can stay at the Fisher House. Exceptions are limited but can be granted by the Fisher House Manager if rooms are available.  Guests must be able to care for themselves and follow the house rules. (Veterans may stay only if they have a caregiver with them while lodging at the Fisher House)

 

What do families do about meals during their stay?

The Fisher House has a well equipped kitchen for families to use during their stay. Some food items are donated from the community, but most families bring food.
Lexington VA Fisher House
Fisher House Kitchen
Fisher House bedroom

