What is the Fisher House?

Our Cincinnati VA Fisher House opened in October 2001, the Fisher House is beautifully decorated and has 16-private suites complete with common kitchen, laundry facilities, spacious dining room and living room areas for families to gather and offer each other support and friendship while their loved ones are hospitalized at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center.

Who owns the Fisher House?

The Fisher House program is a unique private-public partnership between the Fisher House Foundation, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense. Once the Fisher House is completed the house is then donated to the VA as a gift. The VA operates and maintains the house.

Does it cost anything to stay at a Fisher House?

There is no cost to stay at a VA Fisher House.

What is the criteria to stay at the Fisher House?

Family members /caregivers of a hospitalized Veteran who live 40 miles or more from the Medical Center can stay at the Fisher House. Exceptions are limited but can be granted by the Fisher House Manager if rooms are available. Guests must be able to care for themselves and follow the house rules. (Veterans may stay only if they have a caregiver with them while lodging at the Fisher House)

What do families do about meals during their stay?

The Fisher House has a well equipped kitchen for families to use during their stay. Some food items are donated from the community, but most families bring food.