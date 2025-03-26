Fisher House
The Lexington VA Fisher House offers Free Lodging to Military and Veteran families while their loved ones are receiving care at our facility (or receiving VA-covered care in the community). Guests living 50 miles or more from the Lexington VA Fisher House receive priority, but limited exceptions to the mileage can be made by the Fisher House Manager if rooms are available.
Office / Staff Hours
Sunday: 0730 - 1730
Monday: 0630 - 1830
Tuesday: 0630 - 1830
Wednesday: 0630 - 1800
Thursday: 0630 - 1830
Friday: 0730 - 1830
Saturday: No Administrative Staff on duty
Contact Information
During office hours call
Manager - ext. 3825
Assistant Manger - ext. 3825
Program Support - ext. 2832
Eligibility
Family Member / Companions
- Is involved in the episodic care of the Veteran being treated at the Lexington VA Health Care System.
- Must be capable of self-care.
- Resides 50 miles or more from the Lexington VA Health Care System campus.
Veterans
- Receiving episodic care at Lexington VA Health Care System.
- Accompanied by an adult family member or companion.
- Resides 50 miles or more from the Lexington VA Health Care System campus.
Episodic care is confirmed through medical consults.
Exceptions to the 50-mile rule, while rare, may be granted at the direction of the Fisher House Manager.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Fisher House?
Who owns the Fisher House?
The Fisher House program is a unique private-public partnership between the Fisher House Foundation, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense. Once the Fisher House is completed the house is then donated to the VA as a gift. The VA operates and maintains the house.
Does it cost anything to stay at a Fisher House?
There is no cost to stay at a VA Fisher House.
What is the criteria to stay at the Fisher House?
Family members /caregivers of a hospitalized Veteran can stay at the Fisher House. Exceptions are limited but can be granted by the Fisher House Manager if rooms are available. Guests must be able to care for themselves and follow the house rules. (Veterans may stay only if they have a caregiver with them while lodging at the Fisher House)
What do families do about meals during their stay?
The Fisher House has a well equipped kitchen for families to use during their stay. Some food items are donated from the community, but most families bring food.
Donate or Volunteer
We appreciate your dedication to Veterans. Please contact The CDCE Office at least 5 days prior to making your donation to schedule items to be dropped off. All checks must be made payable to the Lexington VA Health Care System or visit the link below to learn more. Contact us at any time for more information at
https://www.va.gov/lexington-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/