Wheelchairs
On this page you can find information about wheelchairs at the Lexington VA locations. Where to find chairs on our campuses or what to do if you find a wheelchair off our campus.
Franklin R. Sousley Campus
Wheelchair corrals are marked on the map below. A pdf of the map is available below to download.
Troy Bowling Campus
Wheelchair corrals can be found at:
- Main building at the entrance (this is on the left in the space between the two sets of double sliding doors)
- Tower building at the entrance
Unable to find a wheelchair at either campus location? Contact our Veterans Experience Officer.
Michael Sharp
Veteran Experience Officer
VA Lexington health care
Phone: