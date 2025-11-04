Skip to Content

Wheelchairs

On this page you can find information about wheelchairs at the Lexington VA locations. Where to find chairs on our campuses or what to do if you find a wheelchair off our campus.

Franklin R. Sousley Campus

Wheelchair corrals are marked on the map below. A pdf of the map is available below to download.

Troy Bowling Campus

Wheelchair corrals can be found at:

  • Main building at the entrance (this is on the left in the space between the two sets of double sliding doors)
  • Tower building at the entrance

 

Unable to find a wheelchair at either campus location? Contact our Veterans Experience Officer. 

Michael Sharp

Veteran Experience Officer

VA Lexington health care

Phone:

Franklin R. Sousley Campus Map
Franklin R. Sousley clinic location map

