Lincoln VA Regional Benefit Office

We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues. Manage your benefits online You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online. Get help with disability compensation benefits Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more. Visit our office, with or without an appointment Virtual visits by appointment only Appointments Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. Main Phone Service Hours The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We can help you apply for VA education benefits, find the right school or training program, or get career counseling. Manage your benefits online You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online. Get help applying for education benefits Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.

If you're a Veteran who's homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources. Get connected We can help you find and learn about resources and services