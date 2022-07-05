Women Veterans Town Hall

Join us online or by phone for a discussion of primary care, community care, and whole health at the women Veterans town hall meeting Wednesday, July 20 at 6 p.m. Open to all women Veterans, caregivers, and family members enrolled to VALLHS.

Click here to join the Webex meeting online | Meeting password: KMvT3tAq*33

Call (404) 397-1596 to join the meeting by phone | Meeting number (access code): 2760 138 9543 #

Hosted by VA Loma Linda Healthcare System Women Veterans Health Program. To learn more, visit https://www.va.gov/loma-linda-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/