Monkeypox vaccination walk-in clinic for eligible Veterans

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is offering a Monkeypox vaccination** walk-in clinic for Veterans enrolled to VALLHS who meet current county health department eligibility requirements on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Palm Desert VA Clinic, 72700 Dinah Shore Drive, Suite 200, Palm Desert, CA 92211-9329.

**The Monkeypox vaccine will be administered to eligible Veterans based on the current county health department categories. All Veterans will be screened for eligibility at the walk-in site. For more information, please contact 909-825-7084 ext. 2924