Relationship Wellness Resource Table

Healthy relationships can increase connection, trust and safety. VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to supporting Veterans, their partners, and VA staff.

Visit the Relationship Wellness Resource Table at the ACC on October 18 from 9am-1pm to connect with VA Loma Linda's IPVAP Coordinator and learn about available resources and services.

Together we can make a difference.

VALLHS IPVAP coordinator: Kaylee Juarez, LCSW, 909-583-6964

National toll-free 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) https://www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/