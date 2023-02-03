Black History Month Observances

Black History Month Observances at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System

Virtual Lunch and Learn: The Road to Resiliency for African Americans in & out of Military Service Tuesday, February 21, Noon - 12:30 p.m. Click here to join online

Cultural Experience: Celebrating the Culture of African Americans through Food, Music, & Dance

Wednesday, February 22, 10 a.m.-Noon, Front of main hospital

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital

11201 Benton Street

Loma Linda, CA 92357

These events are open to VALLHS personnel, Veterans, their families, caregivers, and our community partners.

For more information please contact the

Minority Veteran Program Coordinator:

(909) 288-9538