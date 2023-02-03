Skip to Content
Black History Month Observances

National Black History Month Observances Flyer

Black History Month Observances at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System

When:

Tue. Feb 21, 2023, 12:00 pm – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Cost:

Free

Virtual Lunch and Learn: The Road to Resiliency for African Americans in & out of Military Service Tuesday, February 21, Noon - 12:30 p.m. Click here to join online

Cultural Experience: Celebrating the Culture of African Americans through Food, Music, & Dance
Wednesday, February 22, 10 a.m.-Noon, Front of main hospital 
Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital
11201 Benton Street
Loma Linda, CA 92357

These events are open to VALLHS personnel, Veterans, their families, caregivers, and our community partners.

For more information please contact the
Minority Veteran Program Coordinator:
(909) 288-9538

 

