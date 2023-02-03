Black History Month Observances
Black History Month Observances at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
When:
Tue. Feb 21, 2023, 12:00 pm – 12:00 pm PT
Cost:
Free
Black History Month Observances at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
Virtual Lunch and Learn: The Road to Resiliency for African Americans in & out of Military Service Tuesday, February 21, Noon - 12:30 p.m. Click here to join online
Cultural Experience: Celebrating the Culture of African Americans through Food, Music, & Dance
Wednesday, February 22, 10 a.m.-Noon, Front of main hospital
Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital
11201 Benton Street
Loma Linda, CA 92357
These events are open to VALLHS personnel, Veterans, their families, caregivers, and our community partners.
For more information please contact the
Minority Veteran Program Coordinator:
(909) 288-9538
See more events