Overdose is preventable. This International Overdose Awareness Day, join VA Loma Linda as we remember those lost to overdose and advocate for change to end overdose. Visit the lobby at Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital or the Ambulatory Care Center on Friday, August 29 between 8 a.m. – noon to learn more. You can find the full flyer here: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1287762443362479&set=gm.1379586570572633

VA Loma Linda offers personalized treatment and support for Veterans experiencing addiction and substance use. Learn more about our VA treatment programs: https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/substance-use/treatment.asp

VA Loma Linda Mental Healthcare: 909-583-6164