Skip to Content

Women Veterans Townhall

When:

No event data

Where:

Cost:

Free

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System Women Veterans Program is hosting a healthcare town hall on Wednesday, Sept. 24 from 5-6 p.m.

Join us to learn about VA healthcare services and resources tailored for women Veterans at VA Loma Linda.​

If you previously opted-in to notifications from VA, you may receive an automated call to connect you at the time of the event. ​

Join us on livestream at:​
access.live/VALomaLindaWomenVets

Dial in:​
833-946-1551​

Other VA events

Last updated: 