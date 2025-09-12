Women Veterans Townhall

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System Women Veterans Program is hosting a healthcare town hall on Wednesday, Sept. 24 from 5-6 p.m.

Join us to learn about VA healthcare services and resources tailored for women Veterans at VA Loma Linda.​

If you previously opted-in to notifications from VA, you may receive an automated call to connect you at the time of the event. ​

Join us on livestream at:​

access.live/VALomaLindaWomenVets

​

Dial in:​

833-946-1551​