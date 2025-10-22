Veterans, join us for food, live music, and connection with fellow Veterans and VA resources at VA Loma Linda's Veterans Day Celebration Thursday, November 6 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Ambulatory Care Center in Redlands.

Featuring Guitars For Vets, appearance by Eric Finch, and special musical guest Brent Payne.

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System

Veterans Day Celebration

26001 Redlands Blvd.

Redlands, CA 92373