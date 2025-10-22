Skip to Content

Veterans Day Celebration

Veterans Day Celebration Flyer

When:

Where:

Southwest side Parking Lot

26001 Redlands Boulevard, Ambulatory Care Center

Redlands, CA

Cost:

Free

Veterans, join us for food, live music, and connection with fellow Veterans and VA resources at VA Loma Linda's Veterans Day Celebration Thursday, November 6 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Ambulatory Care Center in Redlands.

 

Featuring Guitars For Vets, appearance by Eric Finch, and special musical guest Brent Payne.

 

