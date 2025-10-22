Veterans Day Celebration
When:
Where:
Southwest side Parking Lot
26001 Redlands Boulevard, Ambulatory Care Center
Redlands, CA
Cost:
Free
Veterans, join us for food, live music, and connection with fellow Veterans and VA resources at VA Loma Linda's Veterans Day Celebration Thursday, November 6 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Ambulatory Care Center in Redlands.
Featuring Guitars For Vets, appearance by Eric Finch, and special musical guest Brent Payne.
