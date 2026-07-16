VA Loma Linda Veterans Townhall

We invite you to attend our Freedom250 Veterans Town Hall at Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans Hospital to discuss updates on operations.

We will be discussing various topics at the town hall such as access to healthcare, updates on infrastructure, and more. We'll also hold a Q&A session where Veterans will be able to directly ask VA Loma Linda leadership questions pertaining to healthcare and services. You can reserve a seat by scanning the QR code on the graphic or clicking here.