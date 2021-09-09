Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans Hospital - campus map

Directions

From Palm Desert/Palm Springs: Proceed on Interstate 10 West toward San Bernardino. Exit at Mountain View, taking a left at the off ramp. Proceed several blocks until Barton Road. Turn right on Barton Road. At Benton Street take a right; the medical center will be on the right hand side. Enter the medical center, taking a right at the first stop sign.

From Victorville: Proceed south on Interstate 15 to the 215 South. Take the 215 South to the 10 East. Exit at Mountain View, taking a right at the off ramp. Proceed several blocks until Barton Road. Turn right on Barton Road. At Benton Street take a right; the medical center will be on the right hand side. Enter the medical center, taking a right at the first stop sign.

From Corona: Proceed north on Interstate 15 to Interstate 91 East. Proceed East on the 91 and the 91 turns into Interstate 215 North. Proceed north on the 215 to the 10 East. Exit at Mountain View, taking a right at the off ramp. Proceed several blocks until Barton Road. Turn right on Barton Road. At Benton Street take a right; the medical center will be on the right hand side. Enter the medical center, taking a right at the first stop sign.

From Rancho Cucamonga: Proceed east on Interstate 10. Exit at Mountain View, taking a right at the off ramp. Proceed several blocks until Barton Road. Turn right on Barton Road. At Benton Street take a right; the medical center will be on the right hand side. Enter the medical center taking a right at the first stop sign.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans Hospital

11201 Benton Street

Loma Linda, CA 92357-1000

Intersection: Benton Street and Prospect Avenue

Coordinates: 34°3'0.66"N 117°15'8.44"W