Flu and monkeypox walk-in vaccination clinic for Veterans Oct. 15

October 4, 2022

Loma Linda , CA — VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a free flu and monkeypox walk-in vaccination clinic at the Palm Desert VA Clinic Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Veterans enrolled to VALLHS.

Monkeypox vaccine will be administered to eligible Veterans based on the current county health department categories. All Veterans will be screened for eligibility at the walk-in site.

Getting vaccinated against flu and monkeypox provides individual protection and reduces the spread of preventable diseases. VALLHS is offering vaccination to help keep Veterans and our community healthy.

For the best protection against monkeypox, two doses of JYNNEOS vaccine spaced 28 days apart are recommended. Learn about monkeypox vaccination at Monkeypox Vaccination Basics | Monkeypox | Poxvirus | CDC. If you need help deciding whether you should get vaccinated for monkeypox, talk to your healthcare provider.

Flu viruses can change over time, so every year the flu vaccine is updated to protect against the flu viruses most likely to spread. Getting a flu shot is the surest way to protect yourself and others from serious illness. Veterans can get a free flu shot at their next regularly scheduled appointment or visit a VALLHS walk-in flu shot clinic. To find the time and location that works best for you, visit Flu Shots For Veterans | VA Loma Linda Health Care | Veterans Affairs.

VA is committed to keeping Veterans, employees and visitors to our facilities safe. For information on staying safe this flu season, visit https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu/. For monkeypox info, visit Monkeypox | Poxvirus | CDC.

The Palm Desert VA Clinic is located at 72700 Dinah Shore Drive, Suite 200, Palm Desert, CA 92211. For more information, please contact 909-583-6154.