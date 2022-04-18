VA Loma Linda Healthcare System Hosts VA2K Walk & Roll May 18

PRESS RELEASE

April 18, 2022

Loma Linda , CA — VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a VA2K Walk & Roll to support homeless Veterans and promote healthy lifestyles May 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Ambulatory Care Center.

VA2K is a free outdoor event open to the public, featuring a two-kilometer walk or roll, information tables, and voluntary donation opportunities.

New items such as toiletries, sleeping bags or tents for homeless Veterans can be donated at or before VA2K through the VALLHS Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE). If you have questions about donations, contact CDCE at 909.825.7084 ext. 6011.

To learn about VA’s Whole Health program, visit https://www.va.gov/wholehealth/.

For information about homeless Veteran health care and support services at VALLHS, visit https://www.va.gov/loma-linda-health-care/health-services/homeless-veteran-care/ or call 909.825.7084 ext. 5034.

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans: 877.4AID.VET (877.424.3838) https://www.va.gov/homeless/

VA2K Walk & Roll locations:

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital

11201 Benton St, Loma Linda, CA 92357

Ambulatory Care Center

26001 Redlands Blvd, Redlands, CA 92373