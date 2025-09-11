VA Loma Linda Healthcare System receives high scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

Loma Linda, CA - LOMA LINDA, Calif. - VA Loma Linda Healthcare System announced today it has earned a four-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.



Within the last year, VA Loma Linda Healthcare System has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include reducing hospital readmissions through enhanced post-discharge follow-up and care coordination, expanding access to care in primary and specialty care through open slot management, and broadening the use of telehealth to improve timely access and reduce missed appointments. In addition, staff have advanced high-reliability practices aimed at preventing hospital acquired infections, further strengthening the safety and quality of care.



“The recognition we’ve received is a testament to our staff’s dedication and the transformational journey we have been on as an organization,” said Karandeep Sraon, Medical Center Director, VA Loma Linda Healthcare System. “Our responsibility is to build on this foundation, ensuring that quality, safety, and service are hallmarks of every Veteran’s experience with us.”



As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.



Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration:

• The backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits is down more than 37% since Jan. 20, 2025.

• VA has opened 16 new health care clinics, expanding access for Veterans around the country.

• VA is spending an additional $800 million on infrastructure improvements to ensure department facilities provide safe and effective patient care.

• Since Jan. 20, VA has offered nearly 1 million health care appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

• VA is processing record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year high of 2.52 million ratings claims for FY25 as of Aug. 8.

• VA has made it easier and faster for VA-enrolled Veterans to access care from non-VA providers at the department’s expense.

• VA has implemented major reforms to make it easier for survivors to get benefits.

• VA is accelerating the deployment of its integrated electronic health record system.

• VA partnered with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to identify and recover $106 million in duplicate billing.

• VA has brought tens of thousands of VA employees back to the office, where we can work better as a team to serve Veterans.

• In fiscal year 2025 through June, VA has housed 37,534 homeless Veterans.



For more information, contact Stephen K. Robinson at vhalompublicaffairs@va.gov, or 909-825-7084 extension 6198/6108.



